Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCTY. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.37. 189,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $53.46 and a fifty-two week high of $112.46.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $480,050.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,359,890.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Kinsey sold 635 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total value of $65,620.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,076 shares of company stock worth $26,692,978. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 95,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 2.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Paylocity by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Paylocity by 214.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

