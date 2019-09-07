Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kin and Carta (LON:KCT)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a market cap of $126.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 100.31. Kin and Carta has a 1 year low of GBX 75.06 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.49).

About Kin and Carta

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

