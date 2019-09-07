Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 531.77 ($6.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 530.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 539.99. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93). The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41.

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total value of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

