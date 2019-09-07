Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFLT. ValuEngine lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.90 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 107.55%.

In related news, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $104,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, with a total value of $285,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $575,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $601,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 55,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 23.1% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 173,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 445,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

