Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEI. Boenning Scattergood raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $397.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.13.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.44). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $81.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 195,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,412 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 214,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

