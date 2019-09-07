Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,281.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Peony has a market cap of $29,281.00 and approximately $1,669.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 58.6% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,027,309 coins and its circulating supply is 907,475 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

