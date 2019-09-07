Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.16. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMGYF)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.