Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Cut to GBX 657

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 664 ($8.68) to GBX 657 ($8.58) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 779.80 ($10.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 675.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 689.07. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 537.50 ($7.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 735.20 ($9.61).

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) by GBX (8) (($0.10)). On average, equities analysts predict that Phoenix Group will post 2654.9998941 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.40 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 3.47%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Jim McConville sold 34,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total transaction of £240,217.44 ($313,886.63).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

