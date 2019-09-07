Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $87,500.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,342,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John T. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

On Thursday, August 8th, John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, John T. Thomas sold 3,700 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $64,750.00.

On Monday, July 1st, John T. Thomas sold 1,300 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $22,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.