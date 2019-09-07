Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) VP Bradley D. Page Purchases 4,330 Shares

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $74,779.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DOC stock remained flat at $$17.25 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,752,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,563,000 after buying an additional 146,721 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,330,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,716,000 after buying an additional 150,033 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,554,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,285,000 after buying an additional 149,897 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,335,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,620,000 after buying an additional 441,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,463,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,397,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.