Pirl Price Tops $0.0137 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $724,985.00 and $9,542.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 52,996,546 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

