Pitcairn Co. Acquires 4,938 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 104.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,739 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $150.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Summit Redstone cut NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,360,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 7.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $366,726.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,314,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,597 shares of company stock worth $19,452,252 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.