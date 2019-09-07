Pitcairn Co. Buys 75 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,958 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $77,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $555,173,000 after purchasing an additional 170,046 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 56.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 94,698 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after buying an additional 34,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.9% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.03, for a total transaction of $422,137.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.53, for a total transaction of $1,103,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,216 shares in the company, valued at $93,406,128.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,758 shares of company stock worth $19,299,557. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $271.94. 666,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.00 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.