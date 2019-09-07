Pitcairn Co. Has $1.90 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,968,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,218,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 195,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 52,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $6,681,197.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $87.70 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.