Pitcairn Co. Increases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,736,000 after purchasing an additional 181,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,334,000 after buying an additional 107,830 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 463.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 99.3% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.75. 1,035,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $178.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.