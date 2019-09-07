Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 517,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,669. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,996 shares of company stock worth $3,317,091. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.