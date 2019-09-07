Pitcairn Co. Sells 5,201 Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIAB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 40.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,039 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Viacom by 836.3% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,850,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,862 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Viacom by 41.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,579,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,796 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 33.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,560,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,343,000 after buying an additional 895,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Viacom by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,310,000 after buying an additional 865,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 5,395,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viacom, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAB shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

