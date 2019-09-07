Pitcairn Co. Takes $740,000 Position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.05% of CNX Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after acquiring an additional 410,798 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CNX Resources by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 200.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 240,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 145,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.66. CNX Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $605.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.30 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 4.09%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other CNX Resources news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 299,550 shares of company stock worth $1,992,502 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

