Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.63 and last traded at $60.49, 156,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 168,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti set a $72.00 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $799.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 4.62%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $230,929.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $66,972.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,148 shares of company stock worth $1,307,109 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1,548.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

