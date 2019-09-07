PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Stake Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory H. Kozich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total transaction of $1,398,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,242 shares of company stock valued at $19,853,468. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.72. 1,342,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,429. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.69.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

