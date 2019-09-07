Po.et Trading Up 14.9% This Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Po.et token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, HitBTC and OKEx. Po.et has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $299,573.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Po.et has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Po.et’s official website is po.et.

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, OKEx, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

