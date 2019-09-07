Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $46.76 Million Stock Position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,102 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. International Bancshares comprises 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of International Bancshares worth $46,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,885,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,051,000 after acquiring an additional 106,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 45,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in International Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Shares of IBOC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. 177,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,232. International Bancshares Corp has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Resendez purchased 4,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Resendez purchased 3,000 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,217. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.