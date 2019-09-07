Polaris Capital Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Winnebago Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth $22,273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after buying an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150,696 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 387,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 102,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $2,716,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of WGO stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $30.80. 622,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,877. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $987.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.