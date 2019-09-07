Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Polypipe Group PLC (LON:PLP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLP shares. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Polypipe Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.95) target price on shares of Polypipe Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Polypipe Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Polypipe Group has a 52 week low of GBX 305.40 ($3.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.01). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 415.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Polypipe Group’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

Polypipe Group Company Profile

Polypipe Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures plastic piping systems, water management solutions, and climate management solutions in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company offers above and below ground drainage pipes; cable protection, sewer system, surface water drainage, water management, and mining pipes; water and gas distribution pipes; pressure systems; underfloor heating pipes and manifolds, underfloor heating controls, red floor panels, overlay systems, suspended floor systems, clip rail systems, and staple systems; and ventilation systems, including rigid ducts, radial products, decentralized mechanical extract ventilation, intermittent extract fans, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and mechanical extract ventilation systems.

