PopularCoin Reaches Market Cap of $363,198.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 56.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $363,198.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 121.9% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.11 or 0.00665851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019778 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002123 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,963,797,216 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.