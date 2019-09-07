Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) Stake Reduced by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals comprises about 4.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.81% of Portola Pharmaceuticals worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,997,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,575,000 after purchasing an additional 842,354 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,590,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after buying an additional 33,734 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 536,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 131,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,263,000 after buying an additional 341,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,762. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.47, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.31.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.13. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.94% and a negative return on equity of 352.12%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 608.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

PTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

