PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $1.64 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1,160.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,371.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.02 or 0.01640481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.20 or 0.02771196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00626546 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00717487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00437373 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008770 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,691,543 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.