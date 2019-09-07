Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. AltaCorp Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.66 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.