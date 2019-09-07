Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and SANUWAVE Health (NASDAQ:SNWV) Head to Head Survey

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SANUWAVE Health alerts:

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -504.97% N/A -661.06% Pro-Dex 12.98% 19.69% 14.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and Pro-Dex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pro-Dex has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.69, meaning that its share price is 269% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Pro-Dex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.85 million 17.07 -$11.63 million ($0.08) -2.02 Pro-Dex $22.47 million 2.56 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats SANUWAVE Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SANUWAVE Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANUWAVE Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.