ProChain Tops One Day Volume of $151,998.00 (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. ProChain has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $151,998.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ProChain has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Bit-Z, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ProChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.94 or 0.04216970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000124 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About ProChain

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,562,749 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain.

ProChain Token Trading

ProChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, FCoin, Bibox and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.