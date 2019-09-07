Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.92.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $244,470.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,474.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,500 shares of company stock worth $4,848,885 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 381,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,470. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.