ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.89

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and traded as high as $28.01. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 877 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.03% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN)

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

