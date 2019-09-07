ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Stock Price Up 10.5%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) were up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.24, approximately 249,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 602% from the average daily volume of 35,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

