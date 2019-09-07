Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) EVP Robert J. Dowdell Sells 7,600 Shares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 302,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,576. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.71 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

