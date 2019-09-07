Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hess worth $14,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 66.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,868,166,000 after buying an additional 12,335,629 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,332,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,869,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,321,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,052,000 after buying an additional 58,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,146,000 after buying an additional 127,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. MKM Partners raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 target price on Hess and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Hess from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $64.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.43 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -135.14%.

In related news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $694,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $417,699.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,342,732 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

