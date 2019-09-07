Prudential Financial Inc. Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $17,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 40.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $387,274.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,272 shares of company stock valued at $7,197,181 over the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKC opened at $164.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.