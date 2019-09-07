Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 314,485 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 314,485 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.18% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. AJO LP bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,491,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 445.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 106,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLWS. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sidoti upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $923.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.44.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,810,032.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 25,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $378,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,281,985.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,500 over the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

