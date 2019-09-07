Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 215,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,494,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 580,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,272,000 after buying an additional 52,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Shares of BMA stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.43. Banco Macro had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $465.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMA. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.