Prudential’s (PRU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,845 ($24.11) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,761 ($23.01) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,974.30 ($25.80).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,404.50 ($18.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,509.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,611.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

