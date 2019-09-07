PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI set a $104.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered PTC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Get PTC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 646,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. PTC has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $322.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,532. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 17,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.