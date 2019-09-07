Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $36,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,307,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.20.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $374.96. The stock had a trading volume of 352,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,026. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $245.59 and a one year high of $385.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Knowling, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.44, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,210 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

