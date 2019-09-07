Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,127 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after purchasing an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 884,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,622 shares of company stock valued at $10,815,171. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

