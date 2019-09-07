Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $35.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Ventas worth $35,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Ventas by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ventas by 18.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 8.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Ventas to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.21.

In other Ventas news, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,530,309.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,620,260.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 68,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $4,700,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 741,358 shares in the company, valued at $51,183,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,866 shares of company stock worth $12,048,458. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

