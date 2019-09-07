qiibee (QBX) Hits Market Cap of $479,562.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One qiibee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX. qiibee has a market cap of $479,562.00 and $7,185.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00216097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.73 or 0.01264848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00086396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About qiibee

qiibee’s total supply is 1,242,352,941 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,837,889 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.