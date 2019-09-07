Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 4,074 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,573,440.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,052.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,210 shares of company stock worth $3,244,934 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 611,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 9.93. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.26. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.90% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

