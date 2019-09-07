Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 2,672 Shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 251.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $72.50 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,024. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $181.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.