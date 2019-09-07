Quantamental Technologies LLC Buys 483 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,037.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $7.21 on Friday, hitting $1,833.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $910.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,834.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,830.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,259.84.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.