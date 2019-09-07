Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $222,000 Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lessened its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 215.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Sidoti downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:USNA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,856. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $77.68. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $130.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.66 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

