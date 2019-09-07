Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $231,000 in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,511 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,005,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,416,000 after buying an additional 148,882 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 110.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 558,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 293,471 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 107.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,833 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 293.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 505,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,482 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. 22,073,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,956,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.