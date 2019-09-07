Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $251,000 in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 126.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.02 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $106.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

In other news, SVP Thomas W.H. Walton sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $601,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.61. 832,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,453. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $118.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

